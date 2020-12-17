Police arrest man after Garfield Heights murder

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old man was shot and killed early Thursday and police arrested a man at the scene of the crime.
According to police, David Young was murdered in the 4900 block of E. 141st Street just after midnight.
When officers arrived, Young was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Police have not released the name of the suspect or a motive.
Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is assisting with the investigation.
