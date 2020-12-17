Ready, Freddie? Kitchens to call plays vs. former team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ready, Freddie?
Kitchens had better be, because the former Browns head coach, now the Giants tight ends coach, will be calling the plays on Sunday, with offensive coordinator Jason Garrett dealing with Covid-19.
Freddie, you remember, called the plays here a year ago, and was a little, uh, unconventional. Time to brush up on some trick plays?
“I don’t expect them to reinstall an offense,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Thursday. “And really, Coach Garrett may still be heavily involved in every single one of their meetings. He just won’t be there on Sunday night, potentially. Again, they’ve established an identity of who they are. We have plenty of tape to go off.”
That offensive identity is, well, downright offensive. Second-to-last in the NFL. They also don’t know who’s going to play quarterback this week, although it’s looking like Colt McCoy.
“I really don’t think it changes how I prepare,” defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. “They have a formula. I think they’re gonna stay with that.”
Promise? Please?
The Giants’ offense doesn’t scare anyone. Even in their recent four-game win streak, they averaged just over 20 points per game.
It’s the Giants defense that can be tough.
But with Freddie calling the plays on offense, maybe, just maybe, it’ll get a bit more interesting.
“He’s a very good football coach,” Stefanski said. “I think, as it pertains to this week, I think it’s going to be the Giants’ offense and I think he’ll be running the scheme that they’ve been showing all year.”
