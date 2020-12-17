Richmond Heights police to get spit masks after seeing increase of people spitting on officers

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Richmond Heights are now dealing with a different kind of risk of COVID-19.
Officers will soon be getting spit masks to keep in their squad cars, to use if a person tries to spit on or bite them.
Lt. Denise DeBiase with Richmond Heights police told 19 News they’ve see more people threatening or spitting on their officers since the pandemic began.
“You don’t look forward to coming to your shift at the beginning of the day and saying man I hope I don’t get spit on but it’s certainly something we have to worry about,” said Lt. DeBiase.
She adds, “When we arrested someone not too long ago and they did have COVID. All of our officers of course had to monitor themselves for symptoms and they didn’t get it luckily.”
Police say that person was charged with assault. DeBiase says the masks, which are disposable, are also intended to protect officers from being bitten. Police tell 19 News an incident happened last weekend.
“This doesn’t prohibit anyone from any type of breathing, it just stops them from people able to bite an officer,” said DeBiase.
Richmond Heights police officers wear N-95 masks per their policy, but DeBiase says those can’t stop someone from using their spit as a weapon.
The masks were just ordered and should arrive within a week.
