Shaker Heights residents help police track suspects seen stealing packages from homes
Shaker Heights arrest (Source: Shelly Rhome)
By Chris Anderson | December 17, 2020 at 12:46 PM EST - Updated December 17 at 12:46 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of watchful residents are to thank for helping police catch a pair of package-stealing suspects.

Police said the department has received several reports of stolen packages over the past few weeks.

Officers, with help from community members, were able to track down a truck involved in the package thefts, the police department reported on Wednesday.

A man and a woman were taken into custody after several stolen packages were found in their possession.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Shaker Heights police urge residents who may have had a package stolen recently to call the department at 216-491-1234.

