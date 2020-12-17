Shaker Heights residents help police track suspects seen stealing packages from homes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of watchful residents are to thank for helping police catch a pair of package-stealing suspects.
Police said the department has received several reports of stolen packages over the past few weeks.
Officers, with help from community members, were able to track down a truck involved in the package thefts, the police department reported on Wednesday.
A man and a woman were taken into custody after several stolen packages were found in their possession.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Shaker Heights police urge residents who may have had a package stolen recently to call the department at 216-491-1234.
