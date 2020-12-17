Snow, slick spots and slow downs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beware of slick spots as you commute! Much of Wednesday’s snow has melted, which means the wet roads could possibily freeze.
Always practice caution on bridges and overpasses when temperatures are below freezing.
Flurries will fall upon NE Ohio Thursday.
Most areas won’t see snow accumulation today. Jeff said the best risk of light snow will be along the lakeshore.
Traffic congestion in the area of St. Clair Ave. and Liberty Blvd. is beginning to clear. The roadways backed up due to an earlier, now cleared, crash.
Those traveling near I-90 and E. 22nd will face slow downs this morning as commuters head into downtown, Rachel said.
