‘This is our city’: Cavaliers player Larry Nance Jr. to showcase local businesses on game days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers forward-center Larry Nance Jr. wants to showcase local businesses this basketball season.
In a pledge posted to social media, Nance commits to wearing local business branded apparel on game days to bring awareness and publicity to struggling businesses.
Nance also said he will be selling his game day jersey and matching the selling price.
Proceeds will be given to the business represented during that game.
Nance asks people send him XL-sized shirts, hats or other pieces of apparel from their favorite small business.
Items can be mailed to 6101 Brecksville Road, Independence, OH.
Keep an eye on Nance’s social media. He said he’ll make posts highlighting the each business.
His announcement said, “This is our city. These are our communities. Let’s help each other in this time of need!”
