Winter is worst for pedestrians in areas like University Circle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cars hit 10 pedestrians last winter, including two fatally, as University Circle enters the most dangerous part of the year for walkers.
“Walking is essential to University Circle,” says Annie Pease, traffic director at University Circle Inc. “We sometimes refer to ourselves as a big school district.”
There’s less daylight in the winter for students at Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland Institute of Art, Cleveland Institute of Music, John Hay High School, and the Cleveland School of the Arts, as well as patients and hospital workers at University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic, plus patrons of museums and cultural attractions.
“Our issue is that people are getting hit by cars and this timeframe is of particular concern,” says Pease. “Those involving pedestrians have gone up by more than 30% over the last five years, and then broadly, those that result in serious injuries or fatalities have gone up by 100%.”
In addition to less daylight, there’s more distracted drivers, higher profile vehicles with less visibility, and more walkers with development Uptown, in Little Italy, and at One University Circle.
“Pedestrian safety is going to be an issue for us to focus on year-round,“ says Pease. “When people hear these numbers about ten people being struck by cars or twenty people on average per year, they really need to think about the person behind those statistics. That’s your neighbor, that’s your brother, your coworker. It’s all of us. We’re all impacted by this.”
University Circle Inc. has extended curbs, improved lighting and signage, and increased awareness in hotspots like the Euclid Corridor, the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Mayfield/Ford, Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, and East Boulevard.
“I think the bigger takeaway, we have to share the road effectively,” says Pease.
