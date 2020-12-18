Browns QB Baker Mayfield donates $5,000 worth of gifts to Oberlin students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily Wilkinson, donated $5,000 worth of gifts on Thursday to Oberlin students at the Boys and Girls Club Virtual Learning Center.
The children received guitars, remote-control cars, basketballs and footballs.
“We had no idea our students would be on the receiving end of Mr. Mayfield and his wife’s generosity, and we thank them from the bottom of our hearts this holiday season,” said Dr. David Hall, Oberlin City Schools Superintendent.
Mayfield made stops at multiple locations to drop gifts for Oberlin students, a release said.
