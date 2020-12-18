Cavs buried in preseason finale

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavaliers got crushed in the first quarter, trailing 41-18 after the opening stanza, and they never recovered. New York lead 72-35 at the half and never looked back, beating Cleveland 119-83.
Immanuel Quickley lead the Knicks with 22 points, Kevin Knox put in 20 off the bench. Knox connected on six of his seven three-pointers.
Cedi Osman lead the Cavs with 19. Collin Sexton made his first appearance of the preseason, scoring six points on 2-of-11 shooting in 21 minutes.
New York outshot the Cavaliers 52-39%.
The Cavs open the regular season on Wednesday night against Charlotte at Rocket Mortgage Field House.
