Cleveland K9 trained in drug detection dies unexpectedly Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers.
K9 Rexey, a 5-year-old German Sheppard, was assigned to the Cleveland District’s Criminal Patrol Team.
Troopers said K9 Rexey was trained in drug detection.
He became certified in the fall of 2017 and in that short time seized nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana, 20 pounds of Methamphetamines, 345 grams of cocaine, 117 grams of fentanyl, 111 grams of heroin, 42 grams of crack and 58 illegal prescription depressants. said troopers.
Troopers also said K9 Rexey recovered $114,392 in illegal currency.
