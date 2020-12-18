Cleveland police officer pleads guilty to assault

John Hawk (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Tullos | December 18, 2020 at 9:30 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 9:30 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer pleaded guilty to assault late Thursday.

Officer John Hawk was arrested on March 4 by Cleveland police.

According to court documents, Hawk struck a person in the face on March 4, causing serious physical harm to the victim.

19 News learned the victim suffered a nasal fracture.

There is no information on where the assault took place.

Hawk, 41, will be sentenced on Jan. 5 by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese.

