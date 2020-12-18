Cleveland police officer pleads guilty to assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer pleaded guilty to assault late Thursday.
Officer John Hawk was arrested on March 4 by Cleveland police.
According to court documents, Hawk struck a person in the face on March 4, causing serious physical harm to the victim.
19 News learned the victim suffered a nasal fracture.
There is no information on where the assault took place.
Hawk, 41, will be sentenced on Jan. 5 by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deena Calabrese.
