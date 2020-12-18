Cleveland police searching for 16-year-old boy who went missing in June

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Division of Police are requesting the public’s assistance in finding a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for over 6 months.
Waleed Elaloul went missing June 1, according to a flyer posted by police.
Elaloul stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
His eyes and hair are brown.
Police said Elaloul is known to frequent 3 Cleveland areas:
- Lorain Avenue and Fulton Road
- Clark Avenue and Fulton Road
- W. 25th St. and Sackett Avenue
Call Cleveland police at 216-623-5318 with any leads.
