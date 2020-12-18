Cleveland police seek 3 suspects accused of breaking into Metro PCS by smashing a window, stealing from register

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police released photos on Thursday of three suspects accused of breaking into and stealing from Metro PCS.
The crime occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 20.
Police said the suspects used a tire iron to shatter the front door window at Metro PCS, located at 4180 Pearl Road.
The suspects stole money from the register and phone accessories once inside the business, police said.
Police said the suspects fled Metro PCS headed westbound on Broadway Ave.
One suspect wore all black with a white face mask.
Another suspect wore all black with a leather jacket, a black Nike hat and carried an Adidas duffel bag.
The final suspect wore black pants, white shoes and a blue hooded sweatshirt with yellow bands of the cuff.
Call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 with tips.
