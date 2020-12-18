73 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours reported in Ohio Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, Ohio Department of Health officials said 7,967 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
According to health officials, 73 people died in the last 24 hours.
A total of 5,429 patients are being treated in hospital intensive care units.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited a Parma nursing home Friday, where the COVID-19 vaccine was given to residents and staff at Pleasantview Care Center on Ridge Road.
The four pharmacy companies that have been charged with distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to the nursing home patients are Absolute Pharmacy, CVS, Pharmscript, and Walgreens.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.