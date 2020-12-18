Cuyahoga County stay-at-home advisory extended until Jan. 15

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County has extended the stay-at-home advisory until January 15.
“These are critical weeks. We have to follow the stay at home advisory and all the other protocols,” said county executive Armond Budish in a Tweet Friday. “We know they work, if you follow them.”
“This pandemic has been getting worse, not better. And while the vaccines are providing hope, we still have some cold, dark, dangerous months to survive,” he added. “To that end, I am announcing that our County Board of Health is extending the Stay at Home Advisory until [Jan. 15, 2021].”
Editor’s note: the original Tweet from the county listed the extension date as January 5. The county press release says the extension will be in effect until January 15.
The county stay-at-home advisory has been in place since November 18, and asks residents to stay home as much as possible “due to the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county,” according to a county press release.
Cuyahoga County residents are advised only to leave home to go to work or school or for essential reasons like going to the doctor or the grocery store.
