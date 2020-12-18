‘The day we’ve been waiting for:’ Gov. DeWine visits Parma nursing home receiving COVID-19 vaccine

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio First Lady Fran paid a visit to Pleasantview Care Center in Parma on Friday as it becomes one of the first nursing homes in the country to receive and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is really the day that we’ve been waiting for since this pandemic started, and that is the day that we have the opportunity to get better protection: the vaccine for our residents of our nursing homes and our other congregate care centers,” Gov. DeWine said. “This has been one of the saddest stories of this pandemic: the number of people who have died in nursing homes in Ohio and across the country.”
The four pharmacy companies that have been charged with distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to the nursing home patients are Absolute Pharmacy, CVS, Pharmscript, and Walgreens.
Aside from nursing homes, health care professionals most at risk of coming in contact with COVID-19-positive people, including EMS workers, will be the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. DeWine said the pharmacy companies and state officials believe it will take four weeks for this first round of vaccines to be distributed to the nursing homes and health care professionals.
Parma Mayor Timothy J. DeGeeter and Parma Fire Chief Mike Lasky also spoke outside the nursing home.
“I think we’re rounding second heading for home,” Mayor DeGeeter said. “This gives us hope.”
“The week of the 28th is when they are going to start vaccinating the fire departments,” Chief Lasky confirmed.
Chief Lasky said 65-70% of the Parma Fire Department expressed an interest in getting the vaccine after 20 members tested positive since the start of the pandemic.
“From an operational standpoint, it’s a home run for us to get this,” Chief Lasky said about the vaccine.
