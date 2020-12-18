Demand for firearms and ammunition increased price in part due to the pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The demand for guns has increased by nearly 300% since the start of the pandemic, and there’s a shortage of ammunition that’s led to a price increase. But many say it’s worth the cost for their personal safety during uncertain times.
Robert Euerle the Owner and President of Parma Armory Shooting Center tells 19 News, that some even used their stimulus check to purchase a firearm. “Demand went up across the board starting in March through everything, through uncertainty, through employment.”
Euerle says the demand for guns increased because of first time buyers, and others uncertain about what the pandemic would bring. But while the demand made it difficult to keep guns on hand at one point, there’s no problem now.
“We have quite a few we can sell now which has been rare. You’re right in the last six months. We have been very behind in getting shipments of firearms,” Euerle said.
So gun dealers have paid to expedite shipping to receive weapons sooner, and that’s where the slight increase in the price of firearms came in at one point.
Then there’s the ammunition. Manufacturers had a slow down in production at the start of the pandemic. Some ammo makers temporarily shut down when the health crisis began, and others reduced production because of safety protocols put in place.
Euerle tells 19 News, “So we’re getting ammo from all over the place, and I think that’s why were seeing a drive in price. The primers haven’t always been available, then it was a powder, then it was a cartridge. A box of ammo was $15 to $20 a box depending on the brand. Now we’re hovering from $30 to $35 nine months later.”
But it seems no matter what the cost it’s worth it for people like Eusa Liddell of Cleveland who want weapons and ammo for sport and protection. “It’s about protection you know. All this stuff going on without jobs, unemployment not going to cut if forever. I respect the police and all of that, but they’re not going to be everywhere at once. I’ve got a family, got myself, I’m not going to go out like that. I won’t be a victim.”
Manufacturers of ammunition appear to be back on track and keeping up with demand that doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
