Homicide investigation underway after 29-year-old man gunned down in Akron

Homicide investigation underway after 29-year-old man gunned down in Akron
Akron Police
By Rachel Vadaj | December 18, 2020 at 8:00 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 8:00 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway by Akron Police and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office after a 29-year-old man was fatally shot.

The SCMEO said officers were sent to the 1000 block of Brown Street where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday.

He was taken to Akron City Hospital where he later died from his injuries at 4:36 a.m., according to the SCMEO.

The victim has been identified, but his name is not being released until his family has been notified.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.