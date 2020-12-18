Homicide investigation underway after 29-year-old man gunned down in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway by Akron Police and the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office after a 29-year-old man was fatally shot.
The SCMEO said officers were sent to the 1000 block of Brown Street where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday.
He was taken to Akron City Hospital where he later died from his injuries at 4:36 a.m., according to the SCMEO.
The victim has been identified, but his name is not being released until his family has been notified.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.