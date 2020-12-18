How will Cleveland rebound after the pandemic?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With optimism growing over the first wave of COVID-19 vaccines, one can’t help but to think about the post-pandemic recovery facing Cleveland.
In October, the Associated Press published an article suggesting major U.S. cities that previously withstood years of decay before recent upturns could be facing an uphill battle long after the pandemic.
Cleveland is mentioned specifically in the article.
The theory is that cities like Cleveland don’t have a longstanding foundation of business capable of emerging on the other side of the pandemic without suffering major financial damage.
“If we were to lose some of those thriving districts, they could be hard to replace and hard to regrow,” said Daniel Shoag, an economics professor at Case Western Reserve University.
Nearly two months after being quoted in the original article, Shoag suggests there is cause for optimism given news of the vaccine, but he warns that this is a critical period.
“There are real challenges. Retail space is interdependent – one store driving foot traffic helps another. You build productive clusters,” he said. “That can be great when a city is growing or new businesses are entering, but that creates danger when restaurants or anchors disappear, foot traffic dries up.”
“I would be much more concerned about downtown Cleveland if we were looking at the downtown of 20-25 years ago, which was dominated by more office workers and commercial tenants,” said Downtown Cleveland Alliance President Joe Marinucci.
According to the organization’s most recent quarterly report, there are approximately 18,800 residents living downtown, which equates to 84 percent of the available residential capacity.
By comparison, commercial and office space is at 88 percent occupancy.
Those numbers, the group said, are reason to be optimistic that downtown can and will continue to thrive beyond 2020.
A key wild card is sporting events and other major attractions such as those at Playhouse Square.
“Part of our challenge is going to be that it’s going to take a while for some of those venues from an attendance standpoint to begin to peak to what we’re used to,” Marinucci said. “But from our perspective downtown, we see pockets where we know we’re going to attract interest.”
Marinucci also points to the upcoming construction of the new Sherwin-Williams headquarters near Public Square, which is expected to attract new commercial and residential opportunities.
