LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence receives COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOIO) - Vice President Mike Pence will receive a coronavirus vaccination around 8 a.m. on Friday morning.
Vice President Pence, Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams will all be vaccinated on live television.
President Donald Trump, who has already had coronavirus, won’t get vaccinated until it’s recommended by doctors.
President-elect Joe Biden has said he will receive the first round of his vaccination as early as next week.
