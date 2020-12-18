Man impersonates Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy, demands money in lieu of arrest

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are warning of a recent scam they fear is targeting residents.
Police said a male scammer called his victim claiming to be a Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone number was the number listed on caller ID.
The scammer said he needed money or the victim would be arrested, according to an Akron Police Department Facebook post.
He later called back and told the victim he’d spoken to a judge. He said the judge agreed to collect a lower amount than was originally demanded.
Police said the scammer called back several more times. He used legal-sounding language in an attempt to sound legitimate.
Police issued a reminder that neither law enforcement nor the courts will contact people by phone for the purpose of collecting money to avoid arrest.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.