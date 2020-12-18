Man shot 5 times while walking in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man was shot five times while walking downtown early Friday morning.
19 News learned Michael Thomas left Bohn Tower at 1300 Superior Avenue and was shot at the intersection of E. 12th Street and Walnut Avenue.
The shooting happened just after midnight.
Cleveland police said Thomas was shot in the hip, leg and abdomen.
EMS rushed him to MetroHealth Hospital, where his condition has not been released.
Officers said after the shooting, the two male suspects left the scene in a newer model, black Dodge Ram with chrome rims and tinted windows.
