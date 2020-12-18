MetroHealth launching rapid COVID-19 testing program for essential public service workers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Executive, Cuyahoga County Council, The MetroHealth System and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced plans to pilot a COVID-19 rapid testing program for essential public service workers.
The pilot program will begin in December and will serve essential workers such as paramedics, firefighters, police officers and jail guards – people who work in close-quarters situations and often come in contact with the public.
This pilot program will also inform future testing efforts.
The Cuyahoga County Executive and County Council provided nearly $2.4 million from CARES Act funds.
The money will be used to obtain testing equipment and supplies and to deploy clinical teams to provide the testing service.
The tests will be administered by MetroHealth caregivers, who will travel to various workplaces.
“This rapid testing will allow us to test paramedics, police officers and others before they go into work and have the results in about 15 minutes,” said MetroHealth CEO and President Akram Boutros.
“This will help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community and is another example of MetroHealth working collaboratively to protect our neighbors.”
“Rapid testing is essential to us as we manage this phase of the COVID crisis,” Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish said. “We are pleased to support this rapid testing program. Every dollar spent on testing gets us closer to ending this national nightmare.”
