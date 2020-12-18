Moriarty’s Pub closes after 100 years on West 6th Street with an Irish wake

By Stephanie Czekalinski | December 18, 2020 at 6:56 PM EST - Updated December 18 at 6:56 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After 100 years, Moriarty’s Irish Pub in downtown Cleveland is closing.

The famed institution celebrated its long history with a socially distanced wake and visitation Friday, according to a patron’s post to the pub’s Facebook page.

“We are doing an Irish wake to say good bye to Moriarty’s,” said an employee, who added that - despite the limits on the number of people that can congregate in the bars - they expected a large number of regulars to pass through for a drink and to say their farewells.

The pub is a much-loved Cleveland institution that has served revelers and regulars since 1920.

