Myles Garrett urges people to take Covid-19 seriously

“I just think people are so caught up in conspiracies and trying to downplay it that they do not actually see that it can be serious in different ways,” Garrett said in his weekly zoom meeting with reporters. “Talk about how there are not many cases of people dying from it, but that is not all it is about. There are cases of people having the mental illnesses just as an effect of COVID, heart problems, lung issues and being hospitalized for days and weeks on end. There are so many things that come with being diagnosed with COVID or testing positive for COVID. You have to take it seriously. This is something that is going stay with you for a while – you do not know how long – but you just have to take care of yourself and do what you have to do to stay healthy. Whether it is affecting your head, your heart or your lungs, do what you can to bounce back. I am trying to take it as seriously as possible so I can be back correct for us of this game, end of the season and hopefully, in the playoffs.”