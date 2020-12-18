Need a free COVID-19 test? Get one at the Painesville pop-up drive-thru on Monday

By Rachel Vadaj | December 18, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 9:44 AM

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you in need of a free COVID-19 test?

There is a drive-up COVID-19 testing pop-up behind held on Monday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. or until testing supplies run out.

The testing will be held at Maple Elementary School on 560 W. Jackson Street.

Anyone older than 2-years-old can get a COVID-19 test at no-cost with no appointment, but you must bring a driver’s license or state ID for registration.

Masks are required at the drive-thru.

