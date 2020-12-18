Northeast Ohio Weather: Cloudy with flurries flying around today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The overall pattern is moving slow. We will have flurries and areas of light snow around most of today. Drier air will build in from west to east and this will eventually end the snow as the afternoon wears on. Temperatures once again will not move much. We basically hold steady in the lower to middle 30s. I have a clearing trend for a time tonight before high clouds roll back in by tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight drop into the 20s in most areas.