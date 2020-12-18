Northeast Ohio weather: Flakes end tonight, wintry mix on the way this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - From a meteorological standpoint, it’s been an interesting day.
The winds are very light, and there’s a lot of moisture around, which has aided in the development of some fog.
I do expect the fog to lift by this evening.
There’s been some light snow around, too.
This snow should come to an end by 6:00 PM or so.
With snow on a ground and a few breaks in the clouds, it’s going to be a cold night.
Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 20s by Saturday morning.
We’ll begin the weekend on a dry note, but a light wintry mix of rain and snow will move in after 3:00 PM Saturday.
This may start as mostly rain, but it will quickly change to a wintry mix as temperatures fall after sunset.
The wintry mix continues into Sunday morning.
As temperatures warm to near 40 degrees on Sunday afternoon, the wintry mix will change to rain and then drizzle.
It’s pretty clear by now that Sunday will not be a great day weather-wise.
Monday will be much better, as precipitation exits the region.
Our next round of wintry weather looks to arrive just in time for Christmas!
Stay tuned!
