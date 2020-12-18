Quick and easy test available to measure your holiday COVID-19 exposure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A new online test, using artificial intelligence and innovative technology, will help measure your chances of contracting COVID-19 over the holidays.
The website, CV19 CheckUp, has you answer a number of questions related to possible exposure and in the end provides you with personalized charts gauging your risk levels.
The questions include everything from how you sneeze, to how often you are out in public spaces, to how long you plan on being around family for the holidays.
While the end result is not medical advice it is a chance to see you risk levels.
“CV19 CheckUp was developed to fill an urgent public need,” said James Firman, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, BellAge, Inc., whose coalition of technology, science and medical experts created the easy-to-use tool. “The average person has to spend considerable time on numerous websites, digging through pages of information looking for answers that are relevant to their specific situation. CV19 CheckUp does the work for them. We developed a hyper-personalized tool that makes it easy for anyone to understand their level of risk and take steps to reduce those risks.”
On Friday, Firman spent time going over the survey and benefits live with Cleveland 19 Reporter Dan DeRoos.
