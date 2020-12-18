Snow Trails to open Friday for 60th season

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Grab your winter gear! Snow Trails opens for its 60th season on Friday,
Friday’s hours are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The resort will be open from 9 a.m. to 9p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
A release said recent snowy weather and cold temperatures created ideal conditions to open for the season.
The opening days for the Vertical Descent Tubing Park will be announced after additional snow is created.
