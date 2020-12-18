Snow Trails to open Friday for 60th season

Snow blows as Snow Trails in Mansfield gears up for its opening day. Snow Trails opens Friday for its 60th season. (Source: Snow Trails)
By Avery Williams | December 18, 2020 at 6:11 AM EST - Updated December 18 at 6:11 AM

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Grab your winter gear! Snow Trails opens for its 60th season on Friday,

Friday’s hours are from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The resort will be open from 9 a.m. to 9p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A release said recent snowy weather and cold temperatures created ideal conditions to open for the season.

The opening days for the Vertical Descent Tubing Park will be announced after additional snow is created.

Snow Trails has COVID-19 safety guidelines and precautions in place.

