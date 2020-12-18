UH and other local area hospitals near 90% capacity, doctors warn community not to gather over the holidays

“Looking at the ICU capacity right now, this is a precarious time, and if the cases continue were to climb on top of what we have right now, we would be quite full,” Strosaker said. “I know it’s been a long time, but please, we’re not out of the woods yet. We have a few more months to go. It’s gonna be very, very important to stay home, socially distance wash your hands and please please wear your masks, those are the things that are going to get us out of this while we’re waiting for everyone to get vaccinated.”