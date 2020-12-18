UH and other local area hospitals near 90% capacity, doctors warn community not to gather over the holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With one week until Christmas, doctors say the best gift you can give them is wearing your mask and staying socially distant over the holidays.
“We still have three times as many COVID patients in our hospitals now as we did any time over the spring or summer,” said Dr. Robyn Strosaker, chief operating officer at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. “Our hospitals are at 90% capacity. This is not the time to let up, especially with the holidays coming.”
Dr. Strosaker says since we last spoke one week ago, they have seen a decrease in overall hospitalizations but an increase in patients in their ICU.
“We’ve obviously got some beds, but they have a higher capacity than usual,” Strosaker said. “We have the staff, we have the equipment, we’re absolutely able to care for those patients, but we are continuing to see a higher volume of ICU patients.”
According to the latest numbers from DHHS, the ICU at UH is at 91% capacity, with just 11 beds available. The Cleveland Clinic is at 89%, with 28 beds available. Metrohealth’s ICU is 86% full with 16 beds available, and Fairview Hospital is at 94% with just three beds available.
“Looking at the ICU capacity right now, this is a precarious time, and if the cases continue were to climb on top of what we have right now, we would be quite full,” Strosaker said. “I know it’s been a long time, but please, we’re not out of the woods yet. We have a few more months to go. It’s gonna be very, very important to stay home, socially distance wash your hands and please please wear your masks, those are the things that are going to get us out of this while we’re waiting for everyone to get vaccinated.”
Dr. Strosaker says we need 70% of the population vaccinated for it truly to make a difference, and we won’t be close to that for several months, so until then, we have to hang in there and keep staying home and wearing our masks.
