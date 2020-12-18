17-year-old shot near Maple Heights Giant Eagle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old was shot twice in the chest in Maple Heights on Thursday, according to a press release from the Maple Heights police department.
The boy was alert and talking and is currently in critical but stable condition, according to the release.
The victim told police he was walking on Warrensville Center Road near the Libby Road intersection when two males approached him.
“Words were exchanged, and one of the male suspects pulled a gun out of his pocket and shot the victim twice in the chest,” according to the release.
The two suspects were possibly in their late teens. Both were wearing hoodies.
The police say they do not currently have any suspects. The investigation is on-going.
Those with information can call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com
Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.
