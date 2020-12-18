92-year-old in Westlake senior facility one of first to get Covid vaccine

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Brookdale Westlake Village became one of the first skilled nursing facilities in Ohio to administer the Covid-19 vaccine Friday morning.
Frank Hurley, 92, was the first to receive the vaccine and he was thrilled about it.
“I really appreciate the opportunity to get this shot first, to help every body else follow the lead,” Hurley said.
The vaccinations were administered by at pharmaceutical staff from CVS lead by John Aivazis who is a district leader at CVS Health.
John sees this as a wonderful opportunity to show his companies leadership in the fight to eliminate COVID 19.
“This is what we go to school for and this is what we are here to do,” Aivazis said.
Friday CVS medical professionals gave out 150 doses of the vaccine to staff and residents at the Brookdale complex.
