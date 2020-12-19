64 additional deaths, 8,567 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Department of Health said 8,031 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 614,429 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
According to health officials, 64 Ohioans died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a briefing on Saturday afternoon to discuss the latest in the progress towards distributing the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the state. He was joined by the U.S. Surgeon General.
The 24-hour increase of 8,567 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 56,813 total cases and 679 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Ohio reported 34,553 total hospitalizations on Saturday.
