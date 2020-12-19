Mentor organizations gift minivan to disabled veteran

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - For many, the holidays are a time of giving.
Christ Kingdom Ministries and TKP Auto Sale came together during a Saturday morning event to gift one Mentor family with something life changing: a new minivan.
Kevin Lewis, who served as an E-3 Specialist, and his wife received the van. Lewis is a disabled veteran, according to Christ Kingdom Ministries Director Bishop Mocc Rodgers.
Volunteers also donated hams, meats and gift cards to those in need.
Christopher Scott, who used to play in the NFL, presented Lewis with the vehicle.
