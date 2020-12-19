Cleveland police: Mother fatally shot in front of children; Suspect arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman died after being shot multiple times in front of her children early Saturday morning.
Cleveland police said a 34-year-old man was arrested.
The woman was shot multiple times while traveling in a car around 1 a.m. on Saturday near I-77 S at Harvard Avenue, police said.
Police said the suspect occupied the car with the victim and her two female children, aged 8 months and 12 years old.
Newburgh Heights police arrived at the scene first and tried to save the mother.
Newburgh EMS took the victim to MetroHealth, where she died.
Her identity isn’t yet released,
Cuyahoga Heights EMS took the 8-month-old girl and 12-year-old girl to MetroHealth. They are not physically injured, police said.
Newburgh Heights police had the suspect and a gun and in custody when Cleveland officers arrived, police said.
The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit will investigate.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.