2 dead after shooting at a birthday party, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are dead after a shooting at a birthday party, and one more is confined at University Hospitals, Cleveland Police said.
Police said officers responded to the block of 10310 block of Grandview shortly before 5 Saturday morning for shots fired and a man shot. When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man was found on the ground in a driveway and a 38-year-old man was found in the house. Officers performed life-saving measures on both victims until EMS arrived who continued the care.
The 38-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals by EMS where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. It was later learned that another victim, a 24-year-old man arrived at the Cleveland Clinic by private auto.
Police said the early investigation indicates the 38-year-old man was operating an after-hours operation at the address and there was a birthday party for two people, one of which was the other victim. About 30-50 people were in attendance. At some point, an argument ensued between the 35-year-old man and another person, and the victim was asked to leave.
The victim returned to the party, and possibly had a firearm, early information indicates, police said. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots. Two firearms were recovered on the scene.
At this time it is undetermined who was shooting, though it is believed there were multiple shooters. Detectives continue to investigate.
Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for investigation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.