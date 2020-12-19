East Cleveland police, teachers & residents come together for annual ‘Project Secret Santa’ to give toys to children in need

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mr. & Mrs. Claus on Saturday morning woke up several hundred East Cleveland children to give them presents, and most importantly hope.
“It’s surreal seeing the children’s faces light up,” said Mrs. Claus.
Project Secret Santa, organized by Gary Plona, is an annual event with a caravan of hardworking volunteers.
The goal is brightening the holiday season for families that don’t have much.
Volunteers come together to give out gifts to those that are in need.
Due to coronavirus, things were different for Santa. He wore his red mask throughout the event.
Makayla Henry was happy to see all the love outside of her porch after Project Secret Santa stopped by.
“It’s nice to have someone think about you during the pandemic,” she said.
11-year-old Malia Henry received a gift and was pleasantly surprised.
“I feel great and awesome,” Henry added.
The heartwarming experience was something these families badly needed during a very difficult time in their lives.
