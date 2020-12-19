Free furnace giveaway seeks to help Cleveland Heights resident

Free furnace giveaway seeks to help Cleveland Heights resident
Free furnace giveaway seeks to help Cleveland Heights resident (Source: VEH Brothers)
By Avery Williams | December 19, 2020 at 10:35 AM EST - Updated December 19 at 10:49 AM

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Verne & Ellsworth Hann Inc. is looking to help a Northeast Ohio resident with their fifth annual Helping Hann free furnace giveaway.

Nominate yourself or someone you know! Those nominated must live in Cleveland Heights or a neighboring community.

The VEH Brothers website said they are considering nominations based on a variety of criteria including, but not limited to:

  • physical disabilities
  • senior citizens
  • financial challenges
  • military service
Free furnace giveaway seeks to help Northeast Ohio resident
Free furnace giveaway seeks to help Northeast Ohio resident (Source: VEH Brothers)

Anyone who nominates someone in need will receive $200 off a furnace, air conditioning or boiler installation to use by June 30, VEH Brothers said on their website.

All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Click here for terms and conditions and nominate someone in need.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.