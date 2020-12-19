Free furnace giveaway seeks to help Cleveland Heights resident

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Verne & Ellsworth Hann Inc. is looking to help a Northeast Ohio resident with their fifth annual Helping Hann free furnace giveaway.
Nominate yourself or someone you know! Those nominated must live in Cleveland Heights or a neighboring community.
The VEH Brothers website said they are considering nominations based on a variety of criteria including, but not limited to:
- physical disabilities
- senior citizens
- financial challenges
- military service
Anyone who nominates someone in need will receive $200 off a furnace, air conditioning or boiler installation to use by June 30, VEH Brothers said on their website.
All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.