Gov. Mike DeWine to address vaccine distribution, effort to stop the spread

The virtual press conference starts at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

By Avery Williams | December 19, 2020 at 10:58 AM EST - Updated December 19 at 10:58 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Saturday will join U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, M.D., M.P.H. for a discussion about stopping the spread of coronavirus and vaccine distribution.

Representatives from the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio National Guard will be in attendance.

COVID-19 mitigation leaders at the state and local level will also be in attendance.

The virtual press conference starts at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Watch on Cleveland19.com.

