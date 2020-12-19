307 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

By Simon Hannig | December 19, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST - Updated December 19 at 8:15 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are 307 more confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 16,744 confirmed cases citywide.

Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 1 year old to 101 years old.

Here are Cleveland's COVID caseload numbers for today:

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

There were no new deaths reported by health officials. The total cumulative dead citywide is 179.

You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Saturday below.

[ 64 additional deaths, 8,567 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours ]

The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.

CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.

