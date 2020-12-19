2 Northeast Ohio bars cited for violating COVID-19 orders Friday night

MMD Entertainment Inc., known as Sky Mediterranean, Parma Heights, received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity, as a result of the lack of social distancing and curfew violations. Agents and officers from the Parma Heights Police Department arrived at the establishment at 10:25 p.m. to issue a violation that stemmed from a police case on December 12. Upon arrival agents and officers observed approximately 75 patrons and a lack of social distancing. The patrons were observed smoking hookah and consuming alcohol and food. Agents also issued a citation for improper conduct – a disorderly activity for the case on December 12, when Parma Heights officers reported at 10:21 p.m. they observed approximately 100 patrons eating, drinking, and smoking hookah. Officers noted a lack of social distancing. This liquor permit was also cited on October 30 and November 13 for improper conduct – disorderly activity, after-hours consumption and after-hours sales.