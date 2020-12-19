Northeast Ohio Weather: Mild start to Christmas week

Northeast Ohio Weather: Mild start to Christmas week
19 First Alert Forecast
By Jon Loufman | December 19, 2020 at 8:08 AM EST - Updated December 19 at 8:08 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today:  Late day rain developing and breezy with highs approaching 40.

Tonight:  Rain/snow mix developing with lows in the mid 30s.

Sunday: A light winter mix but mainly rain with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday night: Cloudy with lows in the low 30s.

Monday:  Mostly cloudy with P.M. rain and highs around 40.

Dry on Tuesday.

Windy and much milder but dry on Wednesday.

Snow on Christmas Eve (Thursday) that could “present” us with a White Christmas on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.