Northeast Ohio Weather: Mild start to Christmas week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Late day rain developing and breezy with highs approaching 40.
Tonight: Rain/snow mix developing with lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday: A light winter mix but mainly rain with highs in the upper 30s.
Sunday night: Cloudy with lows in the low 30s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with P.M. rain and highs around 40.
Dry on Tuesday.
Windy and much milder but dry on Wednesday.
Snow on Christmas Eve (Thursday) that could “present” us with a White Christmas on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.