5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns start a 2-game trip to New Jersey Sunday against the Giants, and Tailgate 19 has you covered live at 11 a.m. with the most popular pregame show in town.
Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs, Bob Golic and Reggie Langhorne.
The guys will discuss:
* Freddie Kitchens calling the plays for NYG
* What to expect from Giants fill-in QB Colt McCoy?
* Which Giants trade worked out best: Odell Beckham Jr for Jabrill Peppers or Olivier Vernon for Kevin Zeitler?
* Randy Moss’ claim that he’s the best receiver in NFL history
* The resurgence of David Njoku and what role he might play with Austin Hooper battling injury
The Browns return to the Big Apple next week to visit the winless Jets before finishing the season at home vs Pittsburgh.
