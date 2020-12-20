16 additional deaths, 8,377 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 8,047 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 622,806 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
According to health officials, 16 Ohioans died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a briefing on Sunday afternoon.
The 24-hour increase of 8,047 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 57,477 total cases and 683 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Ohio reported 34,747 total hospitalizations on Sunday.
