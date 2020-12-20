Cleveland Browns ready for prime time showdown in the Big Apple

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield will look to do something no Browns quarterback has done since Derek Anderson, lead the Browns to a double-digit win season. The Browns, 9-4, can do just that on Sunday night in New York against the 5-8 Giants.
The Browns are also closing in on their first playoff appearance since 2002. They cannot afford to let winnable games, like this one, get away from them.
“Every single game is the most important one,” said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is back to playing good football after a sloppy 2019. “Obviously, like I have said, we have a big-picture mindset, but the singular focus is just so vital right now to get into the postseason playoff race. We know we have to take care of business this week, and we are going to have that singular laser focus.”
The Giants are expected to be without their starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Former Brown Colt McCoy will likely make his second straight start. Jones is not the only key player missing this week for New York. They will be without their best cornerback James Bradberry. He came into contact with a person who tested positive for the virus and was placed on the COVID reserve list on Thursday.
It is the second week in a row the nation will be watching the Browns after their Monday Night Football appearance against Baltimore.
