Cleveland Fire: 20-year-old woman hospitalized after crashing into fire truck

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Fire official said a 20-year-old woman is hospitalized after crashing into a fire truck between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Sunday.
The fire truck was going through a green light at E. 105th St. and St. Clair Ave. when the driver ran a red light and hit the truck, Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman said.
Lt. Norman said the fire truck and ambulance were rushing to the hospital when the fire truck was struck.
Cleveland Fire and EMS were transporting a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was not in the truck, Lt. Norman said. They were traveling in the ambulance.
The woman was taken to the hospital, he said. The extent of her injuries are unknown.
No firefighters were injured in the crash.
Lt. Norman said now damaged truck is a back-up fire truck.
