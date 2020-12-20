Cleveland man making Christmas special for 2-year-old girl who witnessed mother’s killing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s own artist, Grade A says what happened to a Euclid mother and her daughter breaks his heart.
“Just knowing that that little girl was there to witness that at 2 years old, like you never know, that might sting her mind to where she thinks about that forever.”
Euclid Police say, earlier this month, 22-year-old Da’Rayla Howard was shot and killed in her home on Clearview Drive. When Officers got to the scene, they found her 2-year old daughter in the home.
This week, police arrested 23-year-old Maple Heights resident Stephon Alphonso Carr.
After seeing our 19 News story on the Cleveland Ohio Remembrance Page, Grade A told 19 News he felt the need to do something special for Howard’s baby girl.
“I want to make a Christmas happen for her, you know what I’m saying and then I went a little further than that and I said and I’ll make even more of a commitment and be around until she’s 18, look out for her, birthdays and holidays,” he said.
Grade A told 19 News he’s of no relation to Howard or her 2-year-old daughter and has no connection to this story other than just being someone who wants to do some good.
Sunday afternoon, he says he met one of Howard’s relatives in an undisclosed location and delivered some of the Christmas gifts he purchased.
“I just felt like I didn’t’ have to know them. They come from my city, it happened in my city, I just wanted to do something about it, that’s all,” said Grade A. ”I got her, she got her, it’s all love,” he said.
His hope is that others step up in times of need.
“I want my city to stay prayed up, stay way from negative people, negative energy, that’s all.”
Investigators have not said what the relationship was between Howard and Carr and have not revealed a motive.
Carr is currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail.
