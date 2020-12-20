Cleveland Police: 1 dead after shooting, 19-year-old man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting after he suffered gunshot wounds to the head and body, and a 19-year-old man is arrested, Cleveland Police said.
Police said officers responded to Avalon Road and Euclid Avenue for a male shot inside of a vehicle shortly before 10 p.n. Saturday. When they arrived, officers located the vehicle in the lot of Gourmet Deli at 18121 Euclid Avenue. Officers removed the victim from the vehicle and provided lifesaving measures until EMS arrived who continued care and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Early information indicates the shooting occurred in the lot of Popeye’s on Euclid Avenue and was possibly related to the sale/purchase of a firearm, police said. The victim was in a vehicle driven by a female. The two met with another male in the lot of Popeye’s and a fight ensued and shots were fired.
Police said after the shooting, the female drove away from Popeye’s and crashed near the deli. She remained on the scene originally but left prior to the interview. The suspected shooter was located by Euclid Police Department in Euclid. A firearm was recovered.
The suspected shooter was treated for gunshot wounds to the leg, and released at University Hospitals, and was arrested, police said. The female driver was located by detectives and interviewed. The matter remains under investigation.
Members of the Homicide Unit responded to the scene for investigation.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.