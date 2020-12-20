Federal moratorium on evictions ends in less than two weeks; local agencies could be flooded with rental assistance requests

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - There are just two weeks left until the New Year. That’s when the Center for Disease Control’s federal moratorium on rental evictions will expire.
Landlords nationwide will be able to seek legal remedies against tenants who have fallen behind on their rent due to job losses during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
A Canton family is facing homelessness and desperate to find a permanent place to live just days before Christmas. The Gower family says it’s been nearly impossible to find a new landlord who can afford to help them – because they were evicted in July.
38-year-old Nick Gower lost his job at Denny’s the moment Ohio’s Governor temporarily shut down bars and restaurants, and then it took more than three months to receive his Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. His brother Ed also was immediately without work once the pandemic hit.
“We were evicted from our home in July after we fell behind because of job loss and unemployment and stuff due to the pandemic. And we’ve had no other options,” Nick Gower said.
Gower has been staying at a Canton motel with his brother and 71-year-old mother Kathy Gower.
He says even though they’ve never been infected by the coronavirus, they are victims of the pandemic just the same.
According to a report released by Stout, a global investment bank and advisory firm, since September there have been between 9.7 million and 14.2 million rental households unable to pay rest and risk of eviction. It’s also estimated that 4.9 million are likely to receive eviction notices in January 2021 when the federal eviction moratorium expires on December 31st.
The Gowers from Canton tells 19 News they were forced to seek shelter at a motel because after they had an eviction on their record, they say other landlords weren’t interested in talking to them.
“I lost my job and stuff because of the pandemic and it’s the only reason I even lost the home was because of the pandemic. I had no money and everything was really rough for a lot of people at that time and they just don’t want to hear it,” Nick Gower said.
Like many other Americans, the Gower’s have taken one hit after another. Now they’ve run out of money, and they were prepared to be homeless. But fortunately, they received an 11th-hour reprieve when a family member from Florida stepped in with cash to keep them in the hotel and off the streets at least until December 23rd. Because even though both brothers were recently called back to work, it will be at least two weeks before they see a paycheck.
Nick Gower says, “I’ve worked for everything I’ve ever had in my life and to just lose everything to something that was beyond my control gives you a sense of helplessness.”
Nick’s elderly mother Kathy is also his concern because she is partially disabled, just had major surgery, and is a breast cancer survivor. But Kathy Gower says while these are scary times, she has faith something will work out. “I think there’s somebody out there with a heart. You know an angel I don’t know about.”
Working against the clock to help secure assistance for the family 19 News has been working the telephone for several days, and the Stark County Community Action Agency has answered the call.
The agency contacted the family and set up an appointment to meet with them, hoping to help with rental assistance and a new place to call home.
Nick Gower is thankful, “I tell myself it can’t rain all the time.”
The Stark County Community Action Agency says they expect to be flooded in January with people needing help with rental assistance due to more evictions.
