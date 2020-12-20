Federal moratorium on evictions ends in less than two weeks; local agencies could be flooded with rental assistance requests

Like many other Americans, the Gower’s have taken one hit after another. Now they’ve run out of money, and they were prepared to be homeless. But fortunately, they received an 11th-hour reprieve when a family member from Florida stepped in with cash to keep them in the hotel and off the streets at least until December 23rd. Because even though both brothers were recently called back to work, it will be at least two weeks before they see a paycheck.